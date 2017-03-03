Report: Pence Used Personal Email While Governor

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence often used a private email account to discuss official business while he was the governor of Indiana.

Emails released to The Indianapolis Star in response to a public records request showed Pence used his personal AOL account to discuss potentially sensitive issues with his top advisers. The Star reports that while Indiana law does not forbid public officials from using personal email accounts, Pence used his to discuss security issues such as the state's response to terror attacks.

The Star reports that Pence's personal account was hacked last summer.

Pence's office said in a written statement Thursday: "Similar to previous governors, during his time as the Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account. As Governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention."

Concerns regarding the use of private email accounts and servers plagued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton throughout her bid for the presidency of the United States. In fact, Pence fiercely criticized Clinton during the campaign, accusing her of exposing classified information to potential hackers.