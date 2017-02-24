Pence: Trump White House in 'Promise-keeping Business'

Vice President Mike Pence told a hall packed with fellow conservatives Thursday that the Trump White House was in the "promise-keeping business."

Pence was the most senior Republican so far to speak to the Conservative Political Action Conference, the country's biggest yearly gathering of conservatives.

The crowd at the Maryland hotel across the river from Washington was in an energized mood, with Republicans in control of the White House and Congress for the first time in 10 years.

WATCH: Pence Downplays Town Hall Protests Over Obamacare

Conservatives' push

In what sounded like a rousing campaign speech, Pence called his boss, President Donald Trump, a man of "conviction, vision and courage" and said Trump was already delivering on the promises he made to the American people during the campaign.

Pence said the media and the Democratic opposition were still trying to dismiss Trump and the conservative movement. But he said this was the time to prove that conservative answers are the best answers for the country — more jobs, lower taxes, a strong military and respect for the Constitution.

Earlier Thursday, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon told conservatives they could expect a daily fight with the media and others in the "opposition."

WATCH: Bannon: Corporatist Global Media Opposed to Economic Nationalist Agenda

'Nationalist agenda'

Bannon said the media opposed Trump's "economic nationalist agenda," warning that "every day is going to be a fight."

Bannon was joined by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who called the president a uniter of Republicans and conservatives of different beliefs, pointing to himself and the sharp-tongued Bannon as an example.

"And I've got to tell you, if the party and the conservative movement are together, similar to Steve and I, it can't be stopped," Priebus said.

Pence, Bannon and Preibus were the opening acts for the main attraction at CPAC, when Trump himself speaks to the gathering Friday morning.

Not all Republicans have endorsed Trump's brand of conservatism, and his past appearances at CPAC have drawn mixed reactions. Many of his stated and past positions on issues put him at odds with conservative orthodoxy.

Democrats meet, too

While conservative Republicans gathered in Maryland, opposition Democrats met in Atlanta to choose a new leader of the Democratic National Committee.

Tom Perez, former labor secretary in the Obama administration, and U.S. Representative Keith Ellison of Minnesota are the front-runners to lead the party, which is trying to pick up the pieces after November's election losses.

The moderate-voiced Perez has the backing of more mainstream Democrats, while the outspoken Ellison is supported by the more liberal elements of the party.

But all sides say the Democrats need a leader who can harness the anger and energy coming out of anti-Trump protests and put the party back in control of Congress in next year's midterm elections.