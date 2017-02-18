Pence: US ‘Unwavering in Our Commitment to Our Transatlantic Alliance’

The U.S. vice president told the Munich Security Conference Saturday the United States is “unwavering in our commitment to our transatlantic alliance.”

Mike Pence said NATO “must be as dominant in the digital world as we are in the physical world” to fight groups like Islamic State, which he said is “perhaps the greatest evil of all” and has “shown a savagery not seen since the Middle Ages.”

Pence sought to reassure the alliance that the U.S. supports NATO following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump about his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticism of NATO during a time of global uncertainty. European governments have been rattled by Trump’s remarks.

Pence vowed that the United States will “hold Russia accountable.”

Financial commitment by all

Pence also told the NATO members that Trump expects alliance members to keep their financial commitments to NATO. He said only the U.S. and four other nations have met their financial responsibilities to the bloc.

Pence is meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, several Eastern European leaders, as well as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also addresses the conference Saturday.

Mattis addresses conference

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis told the Munich gathering that American security is tied to that of Europe, describing NATO’s principle of collective defense as a “bedrock commitment.”

Trump last month labeled NATO as obsolete. But Mattis said the president has now thrown his full weight behind the alliance — although he repeated the demand that Europe must share more of the financial burden.

More U.S. troops and military hardware arrived in Latvia and Romania this past week, part of the biggest NATO reinforcement since the end of the Cold War.

The European allies said they have been reassured by the warm words that Mattis had for the transatlantic alliance, but many delegates also said they would like to hear those same words from Trump himself.

