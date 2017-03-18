Person Apprehended Quickly After Apparent Bid to Breach White House Security

The U.S. Secret Service on Saturday apprehended a person who had jumped over a bicycle rack outside the security perimeter of the White House.

President Donald Trump was not in the executive mansion at the time. He was at his Florida estate, where he had arrived Friday night to spend the weekend.

On Twitter, White House spokesman Sean Spicer applauded the Secret Service for its quick response.

This latest apparent attempt to breach White House security came eight days after a California man climbed over the White House fence and roamed free on the grounds for about 17 minutes.

Reports said Secret Service officers quickly tackled Saturday's intruder and arrested him within two minutes.

Alarm bells at the White House went off after the apparent security breach attempt, prompting dozens of long-gun-armed officers to run out on the lawn to prevent it.

A motive for the suspect's action was not known.