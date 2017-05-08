Three Wounded in Peshawar Attacks

Two separate blasts, occurring within an hour of each other, wounded three security officials in Pakistan’s city of Peshawar Monday morning.

The first blast damaged the gate of a girls’ primary school but did not harm anyone. Local police said the site had two explosive devices but only one exploded. The bomb disposal squad managed to safely diffuse the other one.

The second blast, in a different area, targeted a counter terrorism unit vehicle that was returning from the school attack site. The wounded personnel were rushed to the nearby Lady Reading hospital.

No one has claimed responsibility for this attack.

In February, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a vehicle carrying members of the judiciary that killed one and wounded several others. In its message, the Taliban had accused the judiciary of ordering the imprisonment or execution of their militant brethren.

And last month, a Pakistani Taliban attack on a minibus in the tribal area killed 14, including women and children.

Still, the security situation in Pakistan has improved since the military launched a clearing operation in the northern part of the tribal area called North Waziristan.