Philippines' Duterte Declares Martial Law in Southern Province

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has declared martial law for 60 days in the southern province of Mindanao in response to fighting with militants linked to the Islamic State group, his spokesman said Tuesday.

The president's trip to Russia also will be cut short, spokesman Ernesto Abella said, speaking from Moscow.

The decision was taken after fighting raged between militants and Philippine troops in pursuit of Isnilon Hapilon, the Philippine head of the Islamic State group.

At least one police officer was killed in the fighting in Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao, and as many as eight more wounded, officials said.