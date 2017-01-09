Golden Globe Awards 2017

The Hollywood's finest were honored by the Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at the Golden Globe awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 8, 2017. Here are the night's biggest winners.
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose with their awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for their roles in "La La Land".
The cast and crew of "La La Land" pose after winning the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy among other awards backstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, CA Jan. 8, 2017.
Composer Justin Hurwitz holds the awards for Best Original Score for "La La Land" and Best Original Song for "City of Stars" also from "La La Land" at the Golden Globe awards, Jan. 8, 2017.
Actress Isabelle Huppert and producer Paul Verhoeven pose backstage with their Golden Globe awards for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama and Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for "Elle," Jan 8, 2017.