In Photos: Inauguration Day Protests

Protesters gathered in Washington as well as in European cities Friday to demonstrate against Donald Trump, as the president-elect was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
Anti-Trump protesters at McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: G. Flakus / VOA)
Demonstrators march along the Presidential Inaugural parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue ahead of President-elect Donald Trump being sworn-in as President, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington.
Anti-Trump protesters gather at McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: G. Flakus / VOA )
A protester displays a sign during the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.
