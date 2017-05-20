Pippa Middleton Marries Millionaire Hedge Fund Manager

Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, married millionaire hedge fund manager James Matthews on Saturday in Englefield, England.

Prince William and Prince Harry were on hand for the lavish ceremony at a 12th century church in rural England. The wedding party also included William’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Middleton was accompanied by her father as they arrived at the church in a vintage convertible. A large number of reporters and on-lookers gathered outside the church grounds, braving sporadic rain to catch a glimpse of the spectacle.

The ceremony was to be followed by a private reception at Middleton’s parents’ estate nearby.