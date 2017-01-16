Plane Crash in Kyrgyzstan Kills 32

A Turkish cargo plane crashed near Kyrgyzstan's main airport early Monday, killing 32 people, including children.

At least 15 of those killed were on the ground, as the jet went down in a populated area while attempting to land in thick fog, Kyrgyz authorities said. Among the dead are the plane's four pilots.

The Boeing 747 crashed into homes in Dacha-Suu village near Manas airport, about 25 kilometers north of the capital, Bishkek at about 7:30 am local time (0130 GMT).

According to the airport administration, the plane was making a stopover at Manas on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul, Turkey.

The crash damaged at least 15 houses in the village, Kyrgyzstan’s emergency services ministry said, causing fires that have now been localized.

The Manas airport has been closed and flights cancelled until evening at the earliest, airport authorities said.