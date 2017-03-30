Poll: Republicans, Democrats Agree Their Parties Are Internally Split

A new poll shows that Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. can agree on at least one thing: their parties are afflicted with internal discord.

The NBC News/SurveyMonkey Poll found three-fourths of Republicans and Republican leaners say their party is divided, while nearly 60 percent of Democrats and Democratic sympathizers think their party is split.

Less than one-quarter of Republicans feel their party is united, compared to 40 percent of Democrats who who feel the same way about their party.

The poll was conducted Friday, March 24, just after last week's failure to advance the Republican health care reform bill.





Despite the setback, 51 percent of Republicans believe the party will unify by the midterm elections in 2018. Nearly a quarter of Republicans are pessimistic, believing the party will remain divided next year.

Almost 40 percent of the Democratic respondents believe their party will come together by next year's midterm elections, but 20 percent think it will remain split.

Meanwhile, the poll showed U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating is now at 42 percent, compared to 56 percent of Americans who disapprove of the job he is doing. Trump's net approval rating slipped three percentage points over the past month to a negative rating of 14 percent.