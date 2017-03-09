Poll: Trump Favorability Higher than Media, Congress, Political Foes

President Donald Trump holds a net unfavorable rating among Americans, though his favorability rating is still higher than Congress, both major political parties, former rival Hillary Clinton, and the media, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted over the course of last week by USA Today, shows 45 percent of Americans have a favorable view of Trump, while 47 percent view the president negatively.

It shows Congress with a 26 percent favorability rating compared to a 52 percent unfavorable. The Republican Party has a 37 percent favorable and 48 percent unfavorable rating. The Democrats similarly have a 36 percent favorable to 52 percent unfavorable rating.

Former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a 36 percent favorable to 55 percent unfavorable rating.

Media



The media, a frequent target of attacks from Trump, has a 37 percent favorable rating and a 50 percent unfavorable rating. More than one in three respondents agreed with Trump’s recent classification of the media as an “enemy of the American people,” while 42 percent of respondents said the media is unfair and biased against Trump.

Forty-eight percent of those polled said the media is appropriately holding Trump accountable.

Trump is the first modern president not to enjoy a majority approval at such an early point in his administration. The poll indicates Trump’s personality and communication style could be impacting his popularity.

According to the poll, 60 percent of respondents disapproved of Trump’s temperament. Another 59 percent said they think Trump should stop tweeting so much, including 40 percent of Republicans. Just 28 percent said they think Twitter is a good medium for Trump to communicate with.

Optimism



Despite of the personal disapproval of Trump, Americans seem more optimistic about the country’s future with him at the helm. Forty-six percent of Americans said the country is headed in the right direction, compared to 43 percent who said the country is on the wrong track. This marks a 12-point swing from the same poll taken in December.

When it comes to Trump’s job as president, 47 percent of those polled said they approved of what he has done so far, compared to 44 percent who disapproved. Fifty-five percent said Trump has shown leadership during his first 40 days, while 41 percent said he hadn’t.

When asked if they approve of Trump’s policies, results were dead even, with 46 percent approving and 46 percent disapproving.