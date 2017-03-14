Accessibility links

Polls: Most Palestinians Skeptical of Trump Peace Efforts

FILE - A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policeman near the scene where two Palestinians where shot dead by Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 27, 2016.

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK — 

A poll shows that the vast majority of Palestinians believe President Donald Trump's policies will lead to more Israeli-Palestinian tensions or to stagnation.

Tuesday's survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research says only 9 percent believe Trump will be able to relaunch Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. The survey among 1,270 respondents had an error margin of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

It was published as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hosted Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt to discuss peace efforts. Greenblatt met Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A U.S. statement says Greenblatt told Netanyahu that Trump hopes to work out an approach to settlement building that is consistent with the U.S. goal of reaching a peace deal. The envoy says Trump is interested in promoting Palestinian economic growth.

