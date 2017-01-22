Pope: Judge Trump Based on What He Does

Pope Francis has said he will wait to see what U.S. President Donald Trump does before judging him.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais published Saturday evening, Francis said he did not like “to get ahead of myself nor judge people prematurely. We will see how he acts, what he does” before expressing an opinion about the U.S. president.

The Roman Catholic pontiff made the comments Friday in a wide-ranging interview with the newspaper at the Vatican, as Trump was being sworn-in as the 45th U.S. president.

Asked about populist-style political leaders emerging in the U.S. and Europe, he warned against seeking for a savior in times of crisis.

Francis said Hitler in the 1930s Germany “was voted for by the people and then he destroyed the people.’’