Pregnant Serena Williams Will Miss Tennis Season

Tennis Champion Serena Williams has announced she will miss the remainder of the tennis season because she is expecting her first child later this year.

A spokeswoman for Williams issued a statement to the media saying Serena is pregnant.

The 35-year-old Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January - a little less than 12 weeks ago.

She has not competed since, citing a knee injury when withdrawing from tournaments at Indian Wells, California, and Key Biscayne, Florida.

Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of social media outlet Reddit, last December.