Prime Suspect in Bangladesh Cafe Attack is Dead

  • VOA News
FILE - Bangladeshi policemen walk past the Holey Artisan Bakery, the site of a militant attack, in Dhaka's Gulshan area, Bangladesh.

Police in the Bangladesh capital said Friday they have found the body of the prime suspect in last year's brutal attack on a cafe in Dhaka.

Officials said it was not immediately clear whether Nurul Islam Marjan, considered one of the masterminds of the cafe attack, was killed in a gunfight with police or killed himself. Police say the body of another suspected extremist was found alongside Marjan.

In July, gunmen entered the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, where they killed 20 hostages, mostly foreigners.

While Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bakery attack, Bangladesh officials said the attackers were members of the Jamaat-ul-Majahideen Bangladesh, a domestic group that has been banned for more than 10 years.

