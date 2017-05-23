Proposed Trump Budget Spares Old-age Programs, Slashes Other Items

President Donald Trump is proposing to balance the federal budget within 10 years by slashing many social programs, including some that help the poor pay for food and medical care, called food stamps and Medicaid.

Officials have outlined some new details of the president's first spending plan. A president's budget has to be approved by Congress, so the final form is often quite different from what the chief executive proposes. Democrats oppose many of Trump's plans, and the president's Republican allies in Congress are divided on some budget issues.

In his campaign, Trump promised not to cut Social Security, a government-run old-age pension program, or Medicare, which helps elderly people pay for doctors, hospitals and medicine. That means deeper cuts to some other programs.

Critics of Trump's budget, including a group called "Campaign to Fix the Debt," says these popular and expensive programs make up just over half of government spending over the next 10 years. They say it is difficult to balance the budget without trimming this spending. They also say administration officials have based the budget on "unrealistic and rosy economic growth projections."