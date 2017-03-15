Prosecutors Summon Ousted South Korean Leader for Questioning

South Korean prosecutors summoned ousted President Park Geun-hye Wednesday to appear for questioning next week in the corruption scandal that forced her from office.

The questioning is set to take place Tuesday morning.

South Korea's Constitutional Court dismissed Park from office last week following her impeachment by lawmakers over allegations she colluded with longtime friend Choi Soon-sil to extort companies to donate $70 million to dubious foundations in exchange for favorable treatment.

Park has denied any wrongdoing, and a representative says she will cooperate with the investigation.

Other high-profile figures have already been charged in connection with the case, including Lee Jae-yong, heir of electronics giant Samsung.

With Park out of office, South Korea will vote for a new president.The government announced Wednesday the election will be held May 9.