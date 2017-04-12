Putin Says US-Russia Relations Have Deteriorated Since Trump Took Office

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow's relationship with the United States has deteriorated since President Donald Trump took office three months ago.

"It can be said that the level of trust at the working level, especially at the military level, has not become better, but most likely has degraded," Putin said in an interview broadcast Wednesday on the state television channel Mir.

Putin offered his thoughts as the two countries' top diplomats, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, sparred in Moscow over Russia's support for beleaguered Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and last week's U.S. missile attack on Syria in response to its use of chemical weapons in an attack on civilians.

U.S. national security officials on Tuesday laid the blame for the chemical weapons attack on Assad, rejecting Russian claims the sarin gas assault was either a Syrian rebel provocation or occurred when Syrian warplanes struck a rebel munitions depot.

"Where is the proof that Syrian troops used chemical weapons?" Putin asked. "There isn't any. But there was a violation of international law. That is an obvious fact."

Frosty welcome



Lavrov gave Tillerson a chilly reception as they headed into their first meeting, telling him that Russia had lots of questions about what he said were "very ambiguous" and "contradictory" statements coming from the United States. Lavrov said it was important for Russia to understand Trump's "real intentions."

"We have seen very alarming actions recently with an unlawful attack against Syria," Lavrov said, referring to the U.S. cruise missile attack Trump ordered. "We consider it of utmost importance to prevent the risks of replay of similar action in the future.''

Tillerson acknowledged the two world powers have "sharp differences," but said he wanted "a very open, candid and frank exchange" with Lavrov.

"Our meeting today comes at an important moment in our relationship so that we can further clarify areas of common objectives, areas of common interest, even where our tactical approaches may be different, and further clarify areas of sharp difference so that we can better understand why these differences exist," he said.

Putin once gave Tillerson, the former head of the oil giant ExxonMobil, Russia's "Order of Friendship" award. The two officials were not scheduled to meet, but Putin's spokesman said it was possible they would.

Tillerson is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Russia since Trump assumed power.

Election meddling



His visit came as U.S. criminal investigators and members of both the Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are investigating details of the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Putin meddled in last year's U.S. election. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing whether Trump officials criminally colluded with Russian officials to boost Trump's chances of defeating former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, his Democratic challenger.

During his long campaign for the White House, Trump praised Putin as a strong leader, but on Wednesday told an interviewer that in the six-year Syrian conflict, "Frankly, Putin is backing a person that's truly an evil person," referring to Assad. "I think it's very bad for Russia. I think it's very bad for mankind."

Tillerson arrived in Russia with less ammunition than Washington and London had hoped he would have in his bid to convince Russia to abandon its support for Assad.

G7 ministers meeting Tuesday in the Italian city of Lucca failed to agree on targeted sanctions against the Russian and Syrian military, arguing that an investigation would first have to confirm who in Syria used chemical weapons.



“We cannot let this happen again,” Tillerson told reporters before flying to Moscow. “We want to relieve the suffering of the Syrian people. Russia can be a part of that future and play an important role,” he said. “Or Russia can maintain its alliance with this group, which we believe is not going to serve Russia's interests longer term.”