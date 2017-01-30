Reaction to US Travel Ban Muted in Much of Mideast

Many Muslims in the Middle East and elsewhere are taking the Trump administration’s ban on travel from several Muslim majority countries in stride.

The ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations -- Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen – has triggered vocal condemnations from Baghdad and Tehran, but elsewhere in the Islamic world, the criticism, both official and non-official, has remained subdued.

It took the world’s largest body of Islamic countries more than two days to react, and only with a carefully worded statement Monday that fell short of the denunciation heard in the United States and Europe.

The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Conference expressed “grave concern” about the measure and said it would “only serve to embolden the radical narratives of extremists and will provide further fuel to the advocates of violence and terrorism.”

“The OIC calls upon the United States government to reconsider this blanket decision and maintain its moral obligation to provide leadership and hope at a time of great uncertainty and unrest in the world,” it said.

In addition to barring entry by people from the seven Muslim countries, the ban includes a 120-day suspension of refugee admissions.

The most forceful reaction came from Iran, where the government announced retaliatory measures to ban Americans from traveling there.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday that Trump's move “will be recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters.”

The Iraqi government’s reaction was equally strong, with parliament calling on the government to enact a reciprocal travel ban on Americans if Washington does not withdraw its decision to bar Iraqis.

The Iraqi foreign ministry called on Washington to review its "wrong decision."

But elsewhere in the Islamic world, governments chose not to directly criticize the Trump administration.

Sudan’s criticism of the ban was more subdued, with the foreign minister telling Bloomberg the government would “wait until the period mentioned, until the executive decision passes and see what is next after that and then we’ll act accordingly.”

In Pakistan, a Muslim country not on the travel ban list, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said Monday it would “not affect terrorism but it will increase the problems for those who are victims of terrorism.” He added that the travel ban will negatively impact “international consensus against terrorism.”

Conspicuously absent from the chorus of criticism were official voices from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries.

Trump called Saudi King Salman and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sunday, but if they discussed the travel ban it was not clear from the readouts issued by the White House. Nor did the governments of UAE and Saudi Arabia issue comments about the travel ban.

The Egyptian government and the Al-Azhar, the premiere institution of Islamic learning in the Sunni Muslim world, remained similarly silent.

Hilal Khashan a professor of political science at the American University of Beirut, said the silence reflects a desire by Middle Eastern countries to mend ties with the new U.S. administration after eight years of a presidency some countries in the region viewed as antagonistic.

"So it serves them well to stay silent," Khashan said.

On the campaign trail, Trump criticized Obama for alienating allies in the region, vowing to rebuild alliances with "moderate" Middle Eastern countries such as Egypt and Jordan to fight Islamic State. Since his election on Nov. 8, Trump appears to have developed a rapport with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, the first world leader to call to congratulate Trump on his victory.

The Sunni governments of Egypt and Saudi Arabia also appear enthused about hawkish policy positions floated by Trump advisors, including taking a tougher line against Iran and designating Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

Trump has vigorously defended his executive order, saying it “is about terror and keeping our country safe” and not “a Muslim ban.”

In a statement issued Sunday, Trump said the seven countries included in the travel ban had been identified as “countries of concern” under the Obama administration.

But experts have questioned the choice of the seven countries, noting that no one with family backgrounds from the seven countries has been implicated in a deadly terrorist attack in the United States since the attacks of September 11, 2001.

John Esposito, a prominent scholar of Islamic studies at Georgetown University, said he vigorously opposed the ban.

“If they were going to draw a list, seems to me it should have been one that was more inclusive and more accurate,” he said, noting that terrorists involved in the 9/11 attacks hailed from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.