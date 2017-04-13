Record-setting Astronaut Thrilled with Bonus Time in Space

The world's most experienced spacewoman says she's thrilled to get an extra three months off the planet.

The commander of the International Space Station, Peggy Whitson, told the Associated Press on Thursday that five months into her mission, she's still not bored. She misses cooking, though, and a diverse menu. Plus, she's afraid there isn't much chocolate left to celebrate Easter this Sunday.

Earlier this month, NASA announced Whitson will stay up until September, stretching her mission to nearly 10 months. NASA is taking advantage of an empty seat in a Russian Soyuz capsule for her return.

The 57-year-old Whitson — the oldest woman to fly in space — is on the verge of setting a U.S. record for most accumulated time in space. This is her third space station stint.