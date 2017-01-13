Refugees, Migrants Risk Death as Bitter Cold Grips Europe

U.N. aid agencies are appealing to authorities in Europe to assist and protect thousands of refugees and migrants trying to survive the harsh winter weather that is gripping the continent. They say people in Greece and the Balkan states are most at risk.

Cecile Pouilly, spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said Friday that her agency had transferred hundreds of people to better accommodations on the Greek islands of Lesvos and Chios over the past few days, but she noted that about 1,000 people, including young children, were continuing to live in unheated tents and dormitories on the island of Samos.

She said that UNHCR also had provided heated accommodations and relief items for thousands of asylum-seekers and migrants in Serbia, but that too many people remained without help.

"We are extremely concerned by reports that several refugees and migrants have lost their lives trying to enter or move across Europe, including five deaths since the beginning of the year, due to the freezing weather," she said.

In addition, Pouilly said her agency was disturbed by reports that authorities in all countries along the Western Balkans route were continuing to push refugees and migrants out of their territories.

"In several cases, refugees and migrants have alleged that police have subjected them to violence," she said.

UNICEF, the U.N. Children's Fund, said children and their families were living in intolerable conditions on the Greek islands. Because it's the off-season for tourism and few visitors are arriving, the agency appealed to Greek authorities to allow the refugees and migrants living out in the open to stay in the hotels, hostels and homes that are essentially empty.