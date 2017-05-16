White House Denies Reports That Trump Asked Comey to End Flynn Probe

Published reports said Tuesday that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia, but the White House said the stories weren't true.

The reports said Trump made the request of Comey during a February meeting. According to a memo that Comey wrote following the meeting, the president said, "I hope you can let this go," referring to the investigation into Flynn.

The details of Comey's notes were first reported by The New York Times and then confirmed by The Washington Post and other news outlets.

A statement from the White House said the reports were "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.'' It said that while the president had repeatedly expressed his view that Flynn is a "decent man,'' he never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigations involving the national security adviser.

Trump fired Comey last week after misleading top White House officials about his contacts with Russia.

Flynn's resignation came hours after it was reported that the Justice Department had warned the White House weeks earlier that he could be vulnerable to blackmail for his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump took office on January 20.

A spokeswoman for the FBI declined to comment on the details of the Comey memo.