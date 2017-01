Tribal and local sources say the U.S. has conducted a commando raid in central Yemen, killing at least three alleged senior al-Qaida leaders and wounding civilians.

Sources say the U.S. troops used drones and helicopters in the Sunday morning strike.

Officials say at least one relative of the targeted men had been killed in a previous drone strike.

U.S. officials have yet to say whether American troops carried out such a raid. The U.S., however, is the only force operating drones over Yemen.