Reports: Two Bombs Hit Baghdad Market; at least 18 Dead

Two bombs exploded at a busy market in central Baghdad Saturday killing at least 18 people and wounding more than 40 others, police and medics said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, but Islamic State regularly targets civilians in the Iraqi capital.

Police said the blasts went off near car spare parts shops in Sinak during the morning rush. One of them was triggered by a suicide bomber, the other was a planted explosive, an Interior Ministry official told Reuters.

Islamic State has lost much of the northern and western territory it seized in 2014 and is now resisting an Iraqi offensive on the northern city of Mosul, the ultra-hardline group's last major stronghold in the country.