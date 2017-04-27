Reports: Trump Preparing to Sign Order to Pull Out of NAFTA

News reports say President Donald Trump may be preparing to sign an executive order pulling the United States out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump has called the pact that took effect in 1994 a disaster that has primarily benefited Mexico and cost the U.S. jobs.

The reports say the order could come as early as this week, but may be no more than a threat used so the U.S. can renegotiate a better deal.

A Canadian foreign ministry spokesman Wednesday said Canada was "ready to come to the table at any time."

Earlier this week, Trump ordered a 20 percent tariff on Canadian lumber imports.

Many Mexican officials have called NAFTA a disappointment, saying it has brought slow economic growth despite increased investment in factories and industry.