Reports of Gunfire Outside British Parliament

The British parliament building in London has been put on lockdown following reports of gunfire outside the building Wednesday.

London metro police have said they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack until they have further details, adding that the situation was ongoing and urging people to stay away from surrounding areas.

Officials say a man with a knife stabbed a police officer before being shot by police.

The leader of Britain's House of Commons David Lidington said there had been reports of other violence within parliament complex.

Witness reports and photographs initially showed two victims bleeding heavily on nearby Westminster bridge, where London police said officers responded to a "firearms incident".

Witnesses later reported that a vehicle struck several people on the bridge. Photos show multiple victims along the bridge.

The total number of victims is still unknown.

Downing street confirmed that Prime Minister Theresa May was safe.

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation unfolding in London.