Group of Republican Congressmen Join Forces to Fight Climate Change

Seventeen Republican U.S. congressmen have introduced a resolution calling on the House of Representatives to seek "economically viable" ways to combat global warming, setting the stage for a potential clash with President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump has repeatedly expressed doubt about climate change and at one point said it was a hoax. Last week, his new environmental chief Scott Pruitt said carbon dioxide emissions are not a chief contributor to global warming.

Rep. Ryan Costello, one of three co-sponsors, said in a joint statement that Congress should explore "economically viable ways" to stem the effects of global warming, including those that embrace "clean energy technologies."

"Our goal with this resolution is to shift the debate from whether climate change is real toward the tangible efforts to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate its effects," said co-sponsor Carlos Curbelo, who is from the southeastern city of Miami, Florida, where streets regularly flood due to rising sea levels.

Co-sponsor Elise Stafanik said the resolution "brings together the priority of addressing the risks of climate change with the importance of protecting and creating American jobs.

The measure urges Congress to commit to responsible environmental management and base any policy decisions in science and "quantifiable facts."

Most scientists blame human activity, including the burning of fossil fuels, as the main cause of rising global temperatures.

A similar resolution was signed by 17 Republicans during the last session of Congress. Some of them lost their bids for re-election.