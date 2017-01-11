Resurfaced Report: ExxonMobil Did Business With State Sponsors of Terror

On the day of his Senate confirmation hearing, Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, is facing questions about a decade-old report that the company he led once did business with state sponsors of terrorism.



A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission report from 2006 has resurfaced with claims the oil and gas giant ExxonMobil conducted business with Syria, Sudan and Iran. All three countries were under U.S. sanctions for sponsoring terrorism at the time of the sales, between 2003 and 2005.



In a written response to the SEC report, ExxonMobil said the sales to these countries were mainly through another company, Infineum, a Europe-based joint venture between ExxonMobil and fellow oil giant Shell.

ExxonMobil said no U.S. employee was involved in the sales to the three countries. Tillerson was a senior executive during the time of the dealings, and he did not become CEO until 2006.



The sales between 2003 and 2005 totaled $53.2 million to Iran, $600,000 to Sudan, and $1.1 million to Syria. Additionally, the chemical segment of Exxon sold polyethylene and polypropylene worth $67.7 million to Syria.



In its written response to the SEC inquiry, ExxonMobil stressed the small size of the deals compared to their global business, which totaled $371 billion in annual revenue at the time.



The company also said it didn’t alert the SEC to the sales at the time they occurred because the sales were both legal and relatively insignificant. ExxonMobil points out that Infineum is based in Europe and that no U.S. employees were involved.



“These are all legal activities complying with the sanctions at the time," Alan Jeffers, a media manager at ExxonMobil, told the newspaper USA Today. "We didn’t feel they were material because of the size of the transactions.”



Meanwhile, anti-corruption group Global Witness is urging the Senate to ask Tillerson about what it calls “questionable deals” in Nigeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea and Chad. It says ExxonMobil dealt with autocratic regimes that entrench their people in poverty.



The group also charges that ExxonMobil has led efforts to eliminate policies aimed at reducing corruption and increasing transparency. ExxonMobil denies wrongdoing.