Rival Libyan Forces Battle Again for Oil Port

Forces led by Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar have launched an offensive to take control of the oil port of Ras Lanuf.

The Libyan National Army (LNA), based in the eastern part of the country, had been mobilizing ground forces and carrying out airstrikes ahead of the assault to recapture Ras Lanuf from a jihadist group called the Benghazi Defense Brigades (BDB).

The BDB has held Ras Lanuf and another oil port, Sider, since taking them from the LNA earlier this month.

Libya has struggled with political stability since the ouster and killing of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi, with rival factions unable to agree on a unity government and multiple militia groups competing for territory.