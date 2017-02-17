Accessibility links

White House Official: Vice Admiral Turns Down National Security Job

  • Associated Press
FILE - Vice Adm. Robert S. Harward, commanding officer of Combined Joint Interagency Task Force 435, speaks to an Afghan official during his visit to Zaranj, Afghanistan, in this Jan. 6, 2011, handout photo.

Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Donald Trump's new national security adviser.

Harward would have replaced retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned at Trump's request Monday after revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussions he held with a Russian diplomat.

A senior White House official says Harward turned down the offer due to financial and family commitments. Harward is a senior executive at Lockheed Martin.

Two sources familiar with the decision said Harward had wanted to bring in his own team.

That put him at odds with Trump, who had told Flynn's deputy, K.T. McFarland, that she could stay.

The sources spoke anonymously because Harward's decision has not been publicly announced.

Some information for this report was provided by Reuters.
Officials said this week that there were two other contenders: acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg, and retired Gen. David Petraeus.

