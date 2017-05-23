James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dies at 89

British actor Roger Moore, best known for his movie role as James Bond, has died at the age of 89.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer," his children said in a statement Tuesday. "The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone."

A private funeral will be held in Monaco according to his wishes, they added.

Moore gained international fame for playing famous secret agent James Bond in seven films released between 1973 and 1985, including Live and Let Die and The Spy Who Loved Me. They were based on the books by Ian Fleming.

Moore was also one of the longest serving goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations Children's Fund, visiting projects for children in over 16 countries. He was awarded UNICEF UK's first lifetime achievement award in 2012, which was later named the Roger Moore Lifetime Achievement Award.

"With the passing of Sir Roger Moore, the world has lost one of its great champions for children – and the entire UNICEF family has lost a great friend," UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake said in a statement.