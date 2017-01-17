Accessibility links

Economy

Rolls Royce Agrees to Pay $808M on Bribery Claims

  • Associated Press
FILE - Pedestrians are reflected in the chrome work under the Spirit of Ecstasy on the front of a Rolls- Royce luxury automobile, in a show room in London, July 8, 2014.

LONDON — 

Jet engine and luxury car maker Rolls Royce has agreed to pay 671 million pounds ($808 million) to settle bribery and corruption charges brought by authorities in Britain, the U.S. and Brazil.

A U.K. High Court judge will examine the deferred prosecution agreement during a public hearing on Tuesday. The scandal involved intermediaries in overseas markets including Indonesia and China.

Rolls-Royce said in a statement that the “voluntary agreements” will result in the suspension of prosecution.

But Transparency International's U.K. executive director Robert Barrington says individuals should be prosecuted so the case serves as a deterrent to bribery.

He says that “whether or not this settlement is in the public interest, the key individuals responsible for corrupt behavior must not be allowed to evade justice.”

