Ex-Brazil President Denies Her Campaigns Received Illegal Money

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is characterizing as "lies'' this week's testimony that her presidential campaigns received illegal financing.



It's the latest development in an electoral court investigation that could have implications for current President Michel Temer.



Globo News says the jailed former CEO of Brazilian constructor Odebrecht testified Wednesday that Rousseff's campaigns sought out and received illegal donations in 2010 and 2014. Globo says it reviewed the sealed testimony by Marcelo Odebrecht.



Rousseff said in a Thursday statement she did not solicit funds or authorize that money be transferred to overseas accounts as Odebrecht reportedly testified.



She was ousted last year for illegal management of the federal budget. Then-Vice President Temer took over. Temer could be removed as president it the court finds the 2014 campaign guilty.