Russia Blocks Security Council Statement on North Korea

Russia Wednesday blocked a draft U.S. statement in the U.N. Security Council condemning the latest North Korean missile test.

The statement said North Korea's illegal ballistic missile activities are leading to a nuclear weapons delivery system and "greatly increasing tension in the region and beyond."

The council also would have demanded that the North "immediately cease further actions in violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions and comply fully with its obligations under these resolutions."

Members said they are concerned Pyongyang is diverting resources toward building missiles and bombs while the population has "great unmet needs."

It is unclear why Russia blocked the statement, which is almost identical to a February council statement that Russia approved, condemning other ballistic missile tests.

But diplomats say Moscow objected to the removal of the words "through dialogue" in the latest statement when talking about a diplomatic solution in the North.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to preside over a Security Council meeting next week on North Korea. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief the members.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned North Korea Wednesday not to "pick a fight" with the United States.