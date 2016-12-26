Russia Declares Day of Mourning After Plane Crash

Russian officials declared Monday a national day of mourning and said they are investigating every possible cause, including a terror attack, for the crash of a Russian military passenger plane that apparently killed all 92 people on board.

Early Monday, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Sunday's crash was likely caused by pilot error or a technical issue. Although officials have said terrorism is probably not the likely cause, Russia's special Investigative Committee has opened a criminal inquiry into the crash.

"The entire spectrum and almost any possible causes ... are being probed, but it is premature to speak about this" as terrorism, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told reporters in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

The plane crashed into the Black Sea two minutes after taking off from Sochi airport in good weather conditions, apparently killing all eight crew members and 84 passengers, including dozens of members of Russia's world famous Alexandrov Ensemble, better known around the world as the Red Army Choir.

The aircraft did not transmit a distress signal and military spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov described the pilot as "first class."

The Defense Ministry said more than 3,000 rescue workers on 32 ships, including over 100 divers, are continuing to search for survivors. The rescue workers are being supported by helicopters, drones and submersibles.

Powerful spotlights were brought in so the rescue effort could continue throughout the night. By Sunday evening, 11 bodies had been recovered, as were parts of other bodies.

In a televised appearance, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Monday a national day of mourning and said every effort will be made to determine why the plane went down.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons and will do everything to support the victims' families," Putin said.

The plane was enroute to the Khmeimim air base in Syria, where the choir was supposed to perform at a New Year's concert for Russian military personnel.

Also on board the plane was Yelizaveta Glinka, a Russian doctor who was well-known for her charity work, including missions to war zones in Syria and Ukraine. Glinka was accompanying a shipment of medicine for a hospital in Syria.

Syrian President Bashar Assad joined other foreign leaders who offered condolences to Putin, saying he responded to news of the crash "with deep grief and sadness."

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow tweeted on Sunday: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the passengers and crew of the Tu-154 which went down earlier today, and with the Russian people.”