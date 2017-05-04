Russian Opposition Figure Granted Passport to Seek Medical Care Abroad

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Thursday he has been granted a passport, after being denied the travel document for five years, so he can travel abroad to receive treatment for his eye.

Navalny suffered a severe chemical burn on his face and eye last week when an attacker dumped a green chemical dye on him.

In a post on his blog, Navalny said his doctors suggested he go abroad for treatment as he may need a cornea transplant.

The dye attack caused Navalny to lose about 85 percent of vision in his right eye, though he has said he thinks he may be able to regain full use of the eye.

Navalny, who plans to run in Russia’s presidential election next year, said federal migration officers called him to tell him to pick up his passport. Navalny had been denied the document over an embezzlement conviction many observers believe to be politically motivated.

On Wednesday, a Russian court denied Navalny’s appeal of the embezzlement charges that were lodged against him over a timber deal he was involved with in 2009. The court’s decision to uphold the charges could block Navalny’s presidential ambitions.

Navalny has said he believes he is eligible to run because he is not imprisoned. But some legal experts have questioned this.