Official: Russia, Syria Mistakenly Bomb US-backed Syrian Fighters

Rebel fighters stand with their weapons on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria, Feb. 8, 2017.

PENTAGON — 

Russian and Syrian aircraft mistakenly bombed members of U.S.-backed Syrian forces near the Syrian town of al-Bab, with U.S. troops just a few kilometers away, a top U.S. general in Iraq said.

Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, the ground commander for counter-Islamic State coalition forces, told reporters via teleconference from Baghdad Wednesday that the bombing on Tuesday inflicted casualties on the Syrian Arab Coalition, a force that has been battling Islamic State fighters, in villages described as “south and east of al-Bab.”

He referred to the Syrian forces to disclose the number and extent of the casualties.

Townsend said U.S. forces were “four or five kilometers away” advising “at command echelons a little bit farther back” when the strikes occurred on the villages.

“Some quick calls were made through our de-confliction channels, and the Russians acknowledged and stopped bombing there,” the general said.

Townsend told reporters that he believed the Russians and Syrians had thought that the villages were held by Islamic State forces.

