Russian Ambassador to UN Dies

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin has died at the age of 64.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Churkin died "suddenly" in New York on Monday, one day before his 65th birthday.

The ministry expressed its "deepest condolences" the family and friends of Churkin, calling him "an outstanding Russian diplomat."

The veteran diplomat began his career in the 1970s, working in Geneva in 1974 as a translator during U.S.-Soviet negotiations over the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty II.

Also known as SALT-II, the treaty was signed in 1979.

Churkin was the Russian ambassador to the U.N. since 2006.