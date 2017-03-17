Russian Bank Says Trump Link Work of False Flag Hackers

A leading Russian bank says it was targeted by hackers who created a fake cyber trail to suggest extensive links with businesses owned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"These badly-intentioned attacks were carried out to create the false impression that Alfa Bank secretly maintains contacts with the Trump Organization, whereas in actual fact such contacts don't exist and never existed,'' Alfa Bank said in a statement Friday.

Alfa Bank, Russia's second-largest privately owned bank, said it was targeted by several waves of such attacks this month and last month. The bank said it has appealed to U.S. law enforcement to help find the perpetrator.

A possible server connection between Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization was widely reported by U.S. media last year.