Rwandan LGBT Community Steps Out of Shadows

Members of the LGBT community in Rwanda are coming out of the shadows after dark days of attacks and harassment early this year. In February, a Rwandan TV journalist proposed marriage to her same-sex partner and they publicly prepared for a wedding abroad. Their engagement sparked anger in the deeply conservative country, and many LGBT people fled Rwanda or went into hiding. Hamada Elrasam talked with Rwandan LGBT community members about how they survived that dangerous time, and the challenges they still face.

