Rwanda: Women's Rights Activist to Run for President

A women's rights activist in Rwanda says she will stand against President Paul Kagame in the country's August election.

The 35-year-old Diana Rwigara is declaring her presidential ambitions more than two years after her father was killed in what police called a car accident even as the family cited foul play.



The family of prominent businessman Assinapol Rwigara had petitioned Kagame to launch an independent investigation into his death.



Diana Rwigara tells The Associated Press that many Rwandans have disappeared without a trace and others have died in unclear circumstances.



Rwanda's government faces persistent accusations of rights abuses despite its reputation for economic growth and stability.



Kagame became president in 2000 after being Rwanda's de facto leader since the end of the country's genocide in 1994.