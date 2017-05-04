Accessibility links

This Time, a Sandstorm Fouls China’s Air

  • Associated Press

A woman covers her face with her hands to protect her from polluted air and a sandstorm in Beijing, May 4, 2017. Authorities in Beijing issued a blue alert on air pollution as sandstorm swept through the Chinese capital city Thursday morning.

BEIJING — 

A sandstorm blown by gusting winds enveloped a huge area of central and northern China on Thursday in thick pollution hazardous to people venturing outdoors.

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory advised people to minimize time spent outdoors and forecast that the murky conditions would linger into Friday morning.

Tens of millions of residents across eight provinces and autonomous regions and in municipal Beijing were told to use masks or scarves when outside to protect their eyes and lungs. The low visibility prompted warnings for drivers to slow down and for airports to take precautions.

Beijing’s air quality index topped 800 in some areas, on a scale ranking anything above 150 as unhealthy for the general population.

People wearing face masks walk past cars clogged with heavy traffic on a road as Beijing is hit by polluted air and sandstorm, May 4, 2017. Authorities in Beijing issued a blue alert on air pollution as sandstorm swept through the Chinese capital city on Thursday.

The sandstorms begin in areas such as Inner Mongolia where overgrazing and deforestation have increased desert areas. Strong winds pick up loose dust and dirt, mixing them with industrial pollution.

Grit from the storms can travel as far as the western United States.

