Accessibility links

Languages
Arts & Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Files for Divorce from Romain Dauriac

  • Associated Press
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK — 

Scarlett Johansson has filed for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac.

Dauriac's lawyer, Harold Myerson, confirmed to The Associated Press that Johansson made the filing in a New York City court Tuesday. It follows a January announcement that the couple split last summer.

Johansson and the French former journalist married in 2014 in Montana following the birth of their daughter, Rose, earlier that year.

Johansson's representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This was Johansson's second marriage. She was previously wed to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG