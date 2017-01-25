Secret Service Agent Investigated After Anti-Trump Facebook Posts

A senior member of the United States Secret Service is being investigated by the agency for claims she made on Facebook that she would not “take a bullet” for President Donald Trump, whom she is ultimately tasked with protecting.

Special Agent Kerry O’Grady, who is in charge of the Secret Service office in Denver, said she would rather go to jail than protect the president, acknowledging that her statement may violate a federal law against federal workers engaging in political activity.

"But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here," O'Grady wrote. "Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her."

O’Grady later told the Washington Examiner newspaper, which first reported the social media post Tuesday, she had “an internal struggle” before making the post, but decided to follow through with it despite her reservations.

“It was an internal struggle for me but as soon as I put it up, I thought it was not the sentiment that I needed to share because I care very deeply about the mission," she told the newspaper.

Later Tuesday, the Secret Service said it was aware of O’Grady’s post and would take “quick and appropriate action” against her, but failed to specify what those actions would entail.

"Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and swiftly investigated," the agency said in a statement.