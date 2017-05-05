Security Council Condemns Rocket Attack on UN Peacekeeping Camp in Mali

The United Nations Security Council has condemned “in the strongest terms” a rocket attack on the peacekeeping camp in Mali that killed one and wounded nine others.

The council is demanding the Malian government swiftly investigate the attack and bring those responsible to justice.

It stressed that under international law, targeting peacekeepers may be a war crime.

Islamic extremists calling themselves Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims is claiming responsibility for Wednesday’s rocket attack on the camp in Timbuktu. A Liberian peacekeeper was killed.

Al-Qaida-linked militants were behind another rocket attack on the camp last year.

U.N. peacekeepers and French forces are helping Mali deal with the remnants of an Islamic insurgency in the north. Militants briefly took over the area in 2012 after a failed coup in Bamako.

The militants have also spread to southern Mali, along the border with Burkina Faso.

The Security Council reiterated its full support for the peacekeeping mission in Mali and urged all parties to fully implement the country’s peace agreement.