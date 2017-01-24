Senate Approves Haley as US Ambassador to UN

The Senate has voted decisively to approve President Donald Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.



Senators easily confirmed South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for the post, 96-4, despite her lack of foreign policy experience.



Sen. Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, calls Haley a proven leader who will be a "fierce advocate'' at the U.N. for American interests.



The committee's top Democrat, Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, says he's encouraged by Haley's commitment not to hastily cut back on the money the U.S. contributes to the U.N. The United States pays 22 percent of the body's regular operating budget.



Sen. Chris Coons opposed Haley. The Delaware Democrat says she didn't convince him that she'll serve effectively in the job.