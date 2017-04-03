Senate Panel to Vote on Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

A Senate panel is opening a weeklong partisan showdown over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. This comes as Democrats have been steadily amassing the votes to block Neil Gorsuch and force Republicans to unilaterally change long-standing rules to confirm him.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

Intent on getting Trump's pick on the high court, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is likely to change Senate rules so that Gorsuch can be confirmed with a simple majority in the 100-seat chamber, instead of the 60-voter threshold.