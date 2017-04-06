Accessibility links

Senate Republicans Repeal Filibuster Rule for Supreme Court Nominees

  • VOA News

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., right, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., left, rush to the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 6, 2017, for the scheduled cloture vote to end debate on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Sen. Bennet who was under home-state pressure to back the Denver-based Gorsuch, was expected to vote for cloture with the Republican majority.

U.S. Senate Republicans have repealed a rule that allowed filibusters against Supreme Court nominees, a move that could have consequences for years to come.

With a 55-45 vote Thursday, Senate Democrats successfully used a procedure called a filibuster that requires 60 votes to win confirmation in the 100-seat Senate.

But moments later, Republicans resorted to the so-called "nuclear option," a rule change that allows a Supreme Court nominee to be confirmed by a simple majority regardless of opposition from the minority party.

The rule was repealed by a 52-48 vote, the same margin by which the Republicans control the Senate. It allows the full Senate to have a confirmation vote by Friday on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch.

The nuclear option is considered a break with tradition in the Senate.

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer warned Republicans about changing the rules so that a simple majority is required.

"In 20 or 30 or 40 years, we will sadly point to today as a turning point in the history of the Senate and the Supreme Court, a day when we irrevocably moved further away from the principles our founders intended for these institutions: principles of bipartisanship, moderation and consensus," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Some Democrats have charged Republicans with stealing a Supreme Court seat last year when the Republican-majority Senate refused to consider then President Barack Obama's nominee, appellate Judge Merrick Garland, to replace conservative Justice Antonin Scalia , who died in February 2016.

If confirmed, the 49-year-old Gorsuch would fill the seat vacated by Scalia, and reinstate the nine-seat high court's conservative majority.

