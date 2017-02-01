Senate to Vote on Trump's Choice for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson

The Senate is slated to vote Wednesday on the confirmation of Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. The pending decision comes as tensions among congressional Republicans and Democrats heighten over President Donald Trump's recent order to temporarily ban travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The former Exxon Mobil Corporation CEO is expected to be approved. He would inherit a number of global challenges including the Syrian civil war, North Korea's growing nuclear capabilities, and increasing assertiveness from China and Russia.

As the nation's top diplomat, Tillerson would also face more recent foreign policy matters such as increased tension with Mexico over the financing of a wall along the Mexican-U.S. border and Trump's imposition of a four-month hold on refugees entering the United States.

The travel ban has caused consternation not only among Muslim-majority countries, but also among nations such as Britain and Germany. The ban has prompted about 900 officials from the State Department, the agency Tillerson would lead if confirmed, to sign a memo opposing the policy.

Vote on Sessions

The Senate Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, voted Wednesday to advance the nomination of Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the nation's top law enforcement official, paving the way for a full Senate vote on his confirmation as early as this week.

After rancorous exchanges between Republicans and Democrats, the committee voted 11 to 9 along party lines, with Republicans in the majority. The decision comes one day after Democrats blocked the vote and two days after Trump fired acting attorney general Sally Yates because she refused to enforce the president's travel ban.

Some committee Democrats who expressed opposition to Trump's immigration executive orders also opposed Sessions, who has a reputation for taking hard-line positions on immigration.

And Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein maintained during debate Tuesday that Sessions cannot objectively enforce the law because he has been a close adviser to Trump on immigration and other issues.

The Senate Finance Committee voted Wednesday to advance the nominations of Republican Congressman Tom Price as health secretary and financier Steve Mnuchin as the head of the Treasury Department. The nominations now go to the full Senate for a confirmation vote. The committee votes were delayed Tuesday due to boycotts by Democrats; but, a Democratic boycott failed to block the votes for a second day, as Republicans changed the rules that required Democrats to be present for a quorum.

A vote is also planned Wednesday in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Trump's choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt.